COMSTOCK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Schenectady woman has been arrested for allegedly trying to bring drugs into a prison. The New York State Police said Lamess Ahmed, 28, was arrested on April 23.

On Saturday around noon, police were called to the Washington Correctional Facility for a report of a visitor trying to bring contraband into the prison. Police said Ahmed was found to have about 35 strips of Suboxone, 1.3 grams of marijuana, and 3.4 grams of synthetic cannabinoids.

Charges

Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree

Two counts of promoting prison contraband in the second degree

Promoting prison contraband in the first degree

Ahmed was processed and held at Washington County Jail. She was due to be arraigned on April 23.