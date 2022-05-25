GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two teenagers from Schenectady were arrested Wednesday in connection to a shooting incident at Crossgates Mall in April. An uninvolved 17-year-old girl sustained a gunshot wound to the hand in the incident.

Around 2:50 p.m. on April 10, police were called to the parking lot of Crossgates near Best Buy for a shooting. Police said a 16-year-old boy fired several rounds from a semi-automatic handgun at another group. A 17-year-old girl allegedly drove the shooter and two other people out of the parking lot after the shooting.

The boy was charged with the following:

Reckless Endangerment in the First Degree

Assault in the Second Degree

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree

The girl was charged with:

Hindering Prosecution in the Second Degree

Both teens were arraigned in Albany County Family Court. The boy was released under the supervision of the Albany County Department of Probation, and the girl was released on her own recognizance.

The investigation is ongoing. Police are still trying to identify a second shooter and all others involved. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (518) 356-1501.