KINGSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Three people, one from Schenectady and another from Rotterdam, were indicted on murder charges related to the fatal shooting of Dominique Green on July 27. Maliek Fredericks (25, Schenectady), Shaliza Dhanraj (26, Rotterdam), and Nyqwaun Monroe (25, New York City).

On Thursday, July 27, police responded to a report of a gunshot victim on Prospect Street near Greenkill Avenue. Police say Green was found dead at the scene.

All three suspects are charged with second-degree murder and three counts of first-degree acting in concert burglary. Monroe also faces second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Fredericks faces an additional criminal possession of a firearm charge.

All three defendants are currently held at the Ulster County Jail without bail. They face 25 years to life if convicted of second-degree murder, the minimum possible sentence is 15 years to life.