SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Schenectady Police Department has named the fatality in Monday’s Crane Street homicide in Schenectady. Police say Philomen L. Henry, 30, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Around 11 a.m. on Monday, Schenectady police went to 953 Crane Street for a welfare check. Once there, officers found the woman who had been shot.

Police say this investigation into this incident is still ongoing, and anyone with information is encouraged to call the Schenectady Police Department’s tip line at (518) 788-6566.