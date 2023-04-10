SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Schenectady Police Department arrested Pierre S. Sanders, 37, of Schenectady on Easter Sunday. They say he tried to kill someone.

At around 6:20 a.m. on April 9, officers responded to Eastern Avenue near Prospect Street for a reported shooting. They said that they found someone who’d been shot in the foot and thigh nearby. They were treated onscene by the fire department before being sent to a local hospital for more care.

Police said their investigation led them to Sanders. He was arrested at 11:30 a.m. that same day. He faces two felony charges: