SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Schenectady Police Department has made another arrest in connection with the July 2020 homicide of 34-year-old Ieasha Merritt. Dasaun Justin Parsons, 24, of Schenectady, was arrested on Friday by the United States Marshal Service.

Police said around 6 a.m. on July 5, 2020, Merritt was caught in the line of fire in a parking lot. She was not the intended target when three masked gunmen got out of a vehicle and started shooting. Merritt died several days later.

Charges

Murder in the second degree (felony)

Criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree (felony)

Parsons is being held awaiting arraignment. Three others had previously been arrested in connection with the homicide:

Tevin Alvarez, 30

Xzobiaire Green, 19

Warren Cusaac, 34

The Schenectady Police Department thanks all law enforcement agencies that continue to assist in this ongoing investigation.