SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Schenectady Police Department announced they are investigating a homicide that occurred on Sunday morning. The incident took place in the area of 764 State Street.

On October 22 at 6:49 a.m., officers responded to State Street following reports of shots fired in the area. Upon arrival, police located a 42-year-old man with gunshot wounds on the second floor of a building, who was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The victim’s identity will not be released until their family has been notified. Police stated there is no suspect description available at this time.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Schenectady Police Department at (518)788-6566.