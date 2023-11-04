SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Schenectady Police Department stated they are investigating a stabbing that occurred on November 3. Police say they received a call reporting that a man who had suffered stab wounds walked into Rivers Casino just before 7 p.m. on Saturday night.

According to police, the stabbing did not occur at the casino itself. The victim was transported to Albany Medical Center to be treated for their injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Schenectady Police Department at (518)382-5200.