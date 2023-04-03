SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady Police are currently investigating a shots fired incident that took place around 5:09 a.m. on Sunday. Police say it appears no one was shot.

Police working in the Hamilton Hill neighborhood heard what they believed to be several gunshots. They responded to Schenectady and Albany Streets where they found 14 shell casings. Through further investigation, police say they found a car that appeared to be hit by a bullet, as well as a house.

Evidence technicians from the Schenectady Police Department processed the scene. No one at this time is in custody.