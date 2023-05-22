SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Schenectady Police Department is investigating a homicide. Police said a woman was found dead after being shot on Crane Street.

Around 11 a.m. on Monday. Schenectady police went to 953 Crane Street for a welfare check. Once there, officers found the woman who had been shot. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s name is being withheld at this time pending notification of the family. Police said there is currently no suspect information available.

The incident is being investigated by the Schenectady Police Department’s Detective Division. Anyone with information can call the Tips Line at (518) 788-6566. Stick with NEWS10 for updates.