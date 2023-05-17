SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Schenectady Police Department has arrested a suspect in connection to a gunfire incident on Emmett Street on Tuesday night. Police say shots were fired during an argument at around 8:12 p.m.

According to the police, Joel P. Persaud fired multiple rounds from a .22 rifle during the dispute with another party. No injuries were reported and Persaud fled the scene before police arrived.

Officers located his vehicle near Strong Street and Avery Streets and conducted a traffic stop. Persaud was taken into custody without incident. Police also recovered the firearm.

Persaud was sent to the Schenectady County Jail on a pre-arraignment hold. He faces charges of Reckless Endangerment and Menacing. No other information is available at this time.