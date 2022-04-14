SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Schenectady Police Department has made an arrest in connection with a stabbing that happened in Central Park in March. Police said a 16-year-old was arrested and charged in relation to the incident on April 13.

On March 8 around 2:30 a.m., police responded to the area of 500 Iroquois Way for a reported stabbing. Once there, officers found a man on a park bench with multiple stab wounds. The 30-year-old Selkirk man was treated on scene and then transported to Albany Medical Center.

Charges

Attempted murder in the second degree (felony)

Assault in the first degree (felony)

Criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree (misdemeanor)

Due to the suspect’s age, his name is not being released. He was arraigned and remanded to a secure detention facility pending a future court date.