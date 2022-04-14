SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Schenectady Police Department has made an arrest in connection with a stabbing that happened in Central Park in March. Police said a 16-year-old was arrested and charged in relation to the incident on April 13.
On March 8 around 2:30 a.m., police responded to the area of 500 Iroquois Way for a reported stabbing. Once there, officers found a man on a park bench with multiple stab wounds. The 30-year-old Selkirk man was treated on scene and then transported to Albany Medical Center.
Charges
- Attempted murder in the second degree (felony)
- Assault in the first degree (felony)
- Criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree (misdemeanor)
Due to the suspect’s age, his name is not being released. He was arraigned and remanded to a secure detention facility pending a future court date.