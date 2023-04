SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Saturday evening, the Schenectady Police Department responded to a juvenile creating a traffic hazard near 1224 State Street. When officers attempted to stop the suspect, they attempted to flee on foot.

Police were able to detain the individual and found them to have a loaded handgun. The juvenile was charged with one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd Degree and Crossing at Other Than a Crosswalk.