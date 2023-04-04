ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Monday night, Schenectady Police conducted a traffic stop in the area of Albany and Steuben Streets. Police say one of the occupants intentionally provided a false name, and another passenger attempted to flee on foot.

The individual who provided a false name was identified as Nahiem L. Walden, 18, of Albany. Walden was found to be in possession of a loaded 9mm handgun with a 31-round magazine. Walden was arrested and charged with:

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree

False Personation

Two NYS Vehicle and Traffic Law Violations

The passenger who tried to flee was taken into custody. Police say the individual is a juvenile. The juvenile also had a loaded 9mm handgun with an extended magazine. They were arrested and charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, and Resisting Arrest.