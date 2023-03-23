SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Schenectady official has been arrested. According to the Schenectady Police Department, Floyd Slater, 52, of Schenectady was arrested on Thursday around noon.

Slater is the City of Schenectady’s Director of Solid Waste. Police said he has been charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, which is a felony. He has also been charged with official misconduct, which is a misdemeanor.

The circumstances surrounding the arrest have not yet been released.