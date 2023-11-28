ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Schenectady man was sentenced to 25 years in prison for attempting to entice a minor as a registered sex offender. Matthew Peters, 49, has three prior felony convictions for sexually abusing children he’s met online.

According to the Department of Justice (DOJ), Peters admitted between October 2 and October 7, 2020, he initiated and sent sexually explicit texts to someone who he believed was 14. After learning the minor was 14, he asked them for nudes and “live pictures,” as well as asking them to meet on multiple occasions to engage in various sexual acts.

On October 7, 2020, Peters went to a prearranged meeting location near Albany where he was met by law enforcement and was arrested. Peters is a registered sex offender and has three prior sex convictions, two in 2000 and one in 2012, each involving a child he met online.

Once he is released, Peters must re-register as a sex offender and serve a term of post-imprisonment supervised release for the rest of his life.