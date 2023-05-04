HALFMOON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Schenectady man was sentenced to 2-6 years in jail on Wednesday after pleading guilty to third-degree grand larceny. Bryan Pallone, 35, was accused of stealing seven snow blowers in the span of a month and was arrested in January.

On November 16, 2022, troopers received a report from the Halfmoon Home Depot claiming five snow blowers had been stolen in the early morning hours of November 12, 2022. Police say that on December 12, 2022, two additional snow blowers were reported stolen from the Halfmoon Lowes. Police say an investigation led to Pallone’s arrest, who had 20 outstanding warrants.

According to the Saratoga County District Attorney’s Office, Pallone pleaded guilty on April 13.