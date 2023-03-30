SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Thursday, Brandon Prawl, 28, of Schenectady, was sentenced to 7 years in prison. Prawl was convicted of distributing heroin, possessing heroin with the intent to distribute, and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

On October 4, 2019, Prawl was found to be in possession of a .45 caliber pistol and loaded magazine, over 21 grams of heroin, and drug distribution paraphernalia. Prawl will also serve a 3-year term of post-imprisonment supervised release.