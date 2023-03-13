SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Monday, William Lindley, 33, was sentenced to forty years in prison, followed by 20 years of post-release supervision. The announcement was made after Lindley was convicted of two counts of Criminal Sexual Act and one count of Sexual Abuse.

Lindley was accused of fondling and subjecting an 11-year-old child to anal and oral sexual conduct in June 2020. The child was well-known to him, and Lindley committed these acts when her mother was at work. The child disclosed what happened to her mother in August 2021.

Lindley will be registered as a sex offender when released from prison. A full order of protection for the victim was issued that will be in effect for 48 years.