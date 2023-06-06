SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Schenectady man was sentenced to 18 years determinate after pleading guilty to one count of first-degree rape. Keith Solana, 28, admitted to having sexual intercourse with a child under 13 years old.

Solana was also sentenced to 20 years of post-release supervision and will have to register as a sex offender. A full stay-away order of protection was issued for the victim.

According to the indictment, the child was 12 years old at the time. The defendant was known to the victim. The victim disclosed the sexual assault during an interview at the Schenectady Child Advocacy Center.