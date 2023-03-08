SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Tuesday, Joshua Robinson, 37, of Schenectady, was sentenced to fifteen years in prison for committing arson. Robinson is required to complete five years of post-release supervision.

Robinson pled guilty to intentionally setting fire to a two-family home at 522 Schenectady Street on March 8. Fire investigators determined that the fire was intentionally set near a window on the first floor in an alleyway. The alley connected to a building Robinson was living in.

Analysis of camera footage of the area determined that Robinson set the fire, as he was caught exiting the alley shortly after smoke was observed. No one was injured during the incident, but the occupants suffered extensive damage to their property.

Robinson was arrested on June 10 after another suspicious fire occurred at a vacant building at 536 Schenectady Street. Robinson was indicted for both fires and had a history of setting fires. He was previously convicted of arson in 2012.