ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Schenectady man was sentenced to seven years in prison and three years of post-release supervision. Doron Tucker, 27, was sentenced for conspiring to distribute fentanyl, possessing with intent to distribute fentanyl and marijuana, and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Tucker admitted to supplying his co-conspirator, Darren Favreau, with pills containing fentanyl, which were sold in Troy and Schenectady between June and October 2020. Favreau was arrested in August 2020, so Tucker took over the sales.

Law enforcement executed a search warrant at Tucker’s apartment in Schenectady in October 2020. Officers seized marijuana, a digital scale, around $8,000 in cash, and a loaded .40 caliber handgun. Police also located 386 fentanyl pills, more marijuana, and another digital scale in Tucker’s car. Tucker was also found to have about $1,000 in cash, which was seized.

Favreau, 52, of Troy, was previously sentenced to 77 months in prison and four years of post-release supervision. The Drug Enforcement Agency investigated the case. The prosecution was handled by Assistant U.S. Attorney Cyrus P.W. Rieck.