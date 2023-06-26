ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Monday, Michael E. Robbins, II, 27, of Schenectady, was sentenced to 10 years for attempted coercion and enticement of a minor. He was also sentenced to 15 years of post-release supervision and is required to register as a sex offender.

Robbins admitted to initiating online conversations with someone he believed was a minor to entice them into exchanging sexual acts. Between February and March 2021, he exchanged sexually explicit messages with the individual, who was an undercover officer posing as a 12-year-old girl.

Robbins arranged to meet with the minor on March 18, 2021, at a bowling alley in Latham with the intent to engage in sexual acts. He was arrested by law enforcement at the location.