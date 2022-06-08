ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Schenectady man has been sentenced for sexually exploiting a 5-year-old child. The United States Department of Justice said Ronald Horton, 24, was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

As part of his previously entered guilty plea, Horton admitted that he recorded multiple videos that depicted his sexual abuse of the child. He then uploaded those videos to an account on a blogging website.

Horton was also sentenced to a 15-year term of supervised release, which will start after he is released from prison. He was also ordered to pay a $100 special assessment. Horton will be required to register as a sex offender.