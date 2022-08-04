ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Schenectady man has been sentenced for unlawfully possessing a firearm as a felon, and to possessing and conspiring to distribute marijuana. The United States Department of Justice said Muhammad Coleman, 42, was sentenced to 2.5 years in state prison.

In previously pleading guilty, Coleman admitted that he conspired to sell marijuana from his home from at least May to October 2021. He also admitted to having about 20 pounds of marijuana, and a 10mm Caspian Arms handgun, when his home was searched in October. Coleman was not allowed to have the gun due to a prior drug felony conviction.

Coleman agreed to forfeit $319,387 from the marijuana conspiracy, as well as nine pieces of jewelry worth more than $100,000 in total. The jewelry was also seized during the search in October.