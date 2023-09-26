SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Schenectady man was sentenced to six years in federal prison on Tuesday for receiving hundreds of images and videos of child pornography. Daniel Quintero, 38, pleaded guilty to charges in May.

According to the Department of Justice (DOJ), Quintero admitted that from May 1, 2019, to March 2, 2022, he downloaded images and videos of child pornography. The DOJ says he downloaded the content onto multiple electronic devices and a cloud storage account.

Quintero is set to serve ten years of supervised release once his prison sentence is over. He was ordered to surrender four electronic devices he used to commit his crimes and will pay $9,000 in restitution to three victims. He must register as a sex offender once released from prison.