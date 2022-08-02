ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Schenectady man has been sentenced for distributing heroin and cocaine base. The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) said Gregory Sherrills, Jr., 40, was sentenced to five years in prison.

In pleading guilty, Sherrills admitted to selling heroin and cocaine base to another person seven different times between December 2019 and March 2021 at various locations in Schenectady. In total, Sherrills sold about 120 grams of heroin and 60 grams of cocaine base.

DOJ said this conviction is his fourth felony drug conviction. Sherrills was also ordered to serve a four-year term of supervised release after he is released from prison.