ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Schenectady man has been arraigned in connection with a drug-related death. The Albany County District Attorney’s Office said Reuben Sangster, 23, pleaded not guilty on May 17.

The indictment alleges Sangster sold fentanyl on November 7, 2022 near 10th Avenue in Watervliet, which caused the death of another person. He has been charged with criminally negligent homicide and third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance.

Bail was set at $20,000 cash, with the condition of electronic monitoring upon release. Sangster was released to the supervision of probation and is expected to return to court on June 6.