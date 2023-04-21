SYRACUSE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Schenectady man has pleaded guilty to one count of sexual exploitation of a child and one count of possession of child pornography. Jordan Valle, 26, admitted he pretended to be an online hacker and threatened to delete or take over the social media accounts of multiple minor females if they did not send him sexually explicit material.

Valle obtained sexually explicit materials from several children. Valle will be sentenced on August 17 and faces a minimum sentence of 15 years and up to 30 years in prison for the sexual exploitation of a child. He also faces up to 20 years for possessing child pornography.

Following his prison term, Valle will be required to serve five years and up to a life term on supervised release and will be registered as a sex offender. He also has to forget the devices used to commit the offenses and pay restitution to the victims.