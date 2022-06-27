ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Schenectady man has pleaded guilty to sexually exploiting a 14-year-old girl. The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) said Keith Mussenden, 38, remains detained pending his sentencing scheduled for October 26.

As part of his guilty plea, Mussenden admitted that between June 2019 and February 2020, he exchanged messages through multiple social media platforms with a then-14-year-old girl who lived outside of New York. Through these messages, DOJ said Mussenden persuaded, induced, and enticed the victim to take sexually explicit images of herself and send them to him.

Mussenden also allegedly sent the victim sexually explicit images of himself in the hopes of getting sexually explicit images of the victim in return. DOJ said Mussenden had live-streamed video chats with the victim where he requested that the victim perform sexual acts while he did the same.

Mussenden faces at least 15 years and up to 30 years in prison, with a term of supervised release between 5 years and life. He will also be required to register as a sex offender.