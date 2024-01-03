SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Juan Garcia-Pleitez, 41, pleaded guilty to one count of criminal sexual act in the first degree. Garcia-Pleitez admitted to engaging in sexual conduct with a child under thirteen years old.

The sexual assault occurred in August at a residence in Schenectady County. The child was known to the defendant.

According to court documents, the victim underwent a sexual assault examination. Physical evidence was collected and analyzed. The results corroborated the child’s sexual assault disclosure.

Sentencing is scheduled for March 11, 2024. Garcia-Pleitez is expected to receive a sentence of twelve to fifteen years in prison and twenty years of post-release supervision.

He will also be required to register as a sex offender. A full order of protection will be issued for the victim and her siblings.