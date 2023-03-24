SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Keith Solana, 28, of Schenectady has pleaded guilty to f Rape in the First Degree. The Schenectady County District Attorney announced the plea on Friday.

Solana admitted to having sex with a child under the age of 13. Police said that he knew the victim. The victim was interviewed at the Schenectady Child Advocacy Center where they disclosed the sexual assault. The plea satisfies a three-count indictment against Solana.

Solana will be sentenced to between 15 and 19 years in prison at the time of sentencing, with 20 years of post-release supervision and a full stay-away order of protection in favor of the victim. He will also be required to register as a sex offender upon release from prison.