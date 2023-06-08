ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Thursday, Ramel Gulley, 28, of Schenectady, pled guilty to drug and firearm crimes. Gulley admitted that on February 28, he possessed 2,035 grams of heroin-fentanyl mixtures and intended to distribute them.

Gulley also admitted to having four firearms to protect the drugs, his drug trafficking business, and $12,625 in drug proceeds. Sentencing is scheduled for October 11. Gulley faces a minimum of 15 years to life in prison, a fine of up to $10 million, and a post-imprisonment term of supervised release of 5 years to life.