ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — U.S. Attorney’s office announces the arrest of Daniel Scotsross, 30 of Schenectady. Scotsross allegedly intended to distribute N-dimethyltryptamine (DMT), a hallucinogen similar to LSD as well as making firearms.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s office, Scotsross admitted that he accepted a package sent to him that contained what he expected to be over 10 kilograms of bark containing DMT. After a search warrant at Scotsross’s residence, authorities found quantities of DMT. Scotsross admitted to having the DMT with intentions of distributing it.

Authorities explain Scotsross also admitted to having two firearms, specifically, a combination of parts designed and intended for use in converting firearms into machine guns. He also had a 3-D printer and instructions for manufacturing firearms using the printer. Charges: Attempted possession with intent to distribute, making firearms in violation of the National Firearms act

U.S. Attorney’s office explains Scotsross faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, a fine of up to $1 million, and a term of post-imprisonment supervised release of at least 3 years when he is sentenced before United States District Glenn T. Suddaby on June 8.