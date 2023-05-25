ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Schenectady man pleaded guilty on Wednesday to receiving hundreds of images and videos of child pornography. Daniel Quintero, 38, faces five-20 years in prison when he is sentenced.

According to the Department of Justice (DOJ), Quintero admitted that from May 1, 2019, to March 2, 2022, he downloaded images and videos of child pornography. Upon his release, he is also set to serve a term of supervised release between five years and life, with a maximum fine of $250,000.

Quintero is scheduled to be sentenced on September 26.