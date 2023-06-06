ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Tuesday, Rodolpho Bogado, 39, pled guilty to receipt and possession of child pornography. Bogado faces at least five years and up to 20 years in prison and will also be required to register as a sex offender.

Bogado admitted to downloading and receiving video files depicting child pornography through a file-sharing service. He also admitted to having over 300 videos and image files of child porn.

Sentencing is scheduled for October 11, 2023. In addition to a prison sentence, Bogado faces at least five years and up to a life term of post-imprisonment supervised release.