ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Schenectady man was arraigned Wednesday on a 13-count indictment charging that he distributed and possessed with intent to distribute several controlled substances, according to the Department of Justice (DOJ). Ocyris Morgan, 35, faces five to 40 years in prison if convicted.

According to the DOJ, Morgan allegedly distributed cocaine and methamphetamine through 12 sales since August 2022. When he was arrested, he allegedly possessed and intended to sell additional quantities of cocaine and methamphetamine, as well as fentanyl.

If convicted, Morgan also faces a fine of up to $1M and a term of supervised release from four years to life.