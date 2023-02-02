SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Schenectady man was indicted on Tuesday for allegedly producing and receiving child pornography. Shaun Morant, 27, allegedly produced and received child pornography involving a 10-year-old girl.

Law enforcement says the indictment alleges Morant had produced and received child pornography involving a 10-year-old girl in January 2022, and that between January 2020 and April 2022, he received child pornography involving a 10-year-old boy. Morant faces 15 to 30 years in prison for the producing child pornography count, and for receiving, he faces between five and 20 years if convicted.