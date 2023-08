TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Wednesday, Kyle Hutchinson, 23, of Schenectady, was found guilty of second-degree murder and first-degree burglary. Hutchinson is one of three individuals charged in connection to the death of Nathaniel Miller in Pittstown on June 9, 2021.

Devin Van Patten has already pleaded guilty and will receive 20 years in prison. Carlo Lewis will be tried at a later date.

Hutchinson will be sentenced on September 27. He faces a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison.