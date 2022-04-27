SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Schenectady man has been convicted on 50 counts of possessing a sexual performance of a child, which are all felonies. The Schenectady County District Attorney’s Office said Ryan Clark, 38, was found guilty after a 45-minute jury deliberation.

Clark was found guilty of having 50 separate images of girls under 16-years-old engaged in sexual performances. The DA’s office said the images were found after the Troy Police Department began a separate investigation into alleged criminal conduct by Clark in March 2019.

On April 22, 2019, members of Troy Police, in conjunction with the Schenectady Police Department and the New York State Police Troop G Computer Crimes Unit, executed search warrants targeting two addresses associated with Clark, one in Troy and one in Schenectady. At the Schenectady address, more than twenty electronic devices were seized.

The DA’s Office said the devices were sent to be analyzed, and over 1,000 images of child exploitation were found on one of the hard drives. Officials said all those images showed underage females in a sexualized fashion, but only certain images met the statutory definition of child pornography.

Clark faces a maximum sentence of 1.3 to 4 years on each guilty count. However, consecutive sentencing could be imposed. According to New York State Criminal Procedure Law, Clark could not serve a sentence longer than 10 to 20 years.

The DA’s Office said Clark will be required to register as a sex offender after he is released from prison. Orders of protection will not be sought for the girls in the images because their identities are unknown.

“Although we don’t know the identities of these child victims, whose images were undoubtedly downloaded from internet sources, we take these crimes very seriously,” said District Attorney Robert M. Carney. “This investigation began because of an allegation that Mr. Clark utilized these or similar images in another jurisdiction in connection with efforts to groom a child for his own deviant purposes. Although that allegation has not been proven, I commend ADA Carson for going forward with this prosecution and holding him accountable for his behavior here.”