SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A man has been convicted in connection with a stabbing on Caroline Street in Saratoga Springs. Saratoga County District Attorney Karen Heggen said Chalmers Davis, 44, originally of Schenectady, was found guilty by a jury on March 25.

On August 10, 2021, Heggen said Davis nearly stabbed one man to death and almost slashed another man’s throat after an alleged verbal dispute. The victim was slashed in the arm and transported to Albany Medical Center, where he underwent emergency surgery.

Medical testimony at the trial said the victim would have bled to death if law enforcement did not respond as quickly as they did. Body camera footage at the trial also showed the extent of the victim’s wound.

Charges:

Assault in the first degree

Attempted assault in the first degree

Assault in the second degree

Criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree

“I have no doubt that without the quick response of the Saratoga Springs Police Department and their calm under pressure that this would have been a murder trial instead of an assault trial,” said Heggen. “We must thank both them and the Good Samaritans that night for the fact that both victims were able to walk into court and take the stand at trial.”

Davis faces up to 40 years in state prison. He is scheduled to be sentenced on May 18.