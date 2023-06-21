ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Schenectady man was found guilty of street burglaries dating back to 2022 on Albany Street in Colonie. Mark Torra, 61, is set to appear in court for a hearing again in August.

According to the Albany County District Attorney’s Office, an indictment alleged that on or around June 22, Torra knowingly entered or stayed in a building on Albany Street with the intent to commit a crime. This was not the first time, as he was accused of committing the same offense at a different Albaby Street address on or around July 5, 2022.

He was convicted of two counts of second-degree burglary.