SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Schenectady man was arrested on Thursday after fleeing police and hitting two cars during a chase, according to Schenectady police. Ziyad Mohammed, 21, faces several charges.

On Thursday, around 5:32 p.m., Schenectady Police say they saw a car driving recklessly at a high speed near Craig Street. When they tried to pull him over, police say the car fled.

Law enforcement says the driver began to lose control and struck two other cars on Albany Street near Schenectady Street. One of the cars was occupied by two people, both sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver, identified as Mohammed, was arrested and taken to Albany Medical Center for injuries sustained in the crash.

Charges:

Second-degree reckless endangerment

Third-degree assault

Third-degree unlawful fleeing of a police officer

Second-degree obstructing governmental administration

Numerous vehicle and traffic offenses

Mohammed was released on appearance tickets and is being treated for injuries.