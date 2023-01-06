CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Schenectady man that was arrested following a stolen purse investigation is now facing additional charges. Sylvester Flora, 26, was arrested on December 28, 2022.

On December 14, 2022, around 7:04 a.m., troopers received a report of a purse that was stolen the evening prior in Rensselaer. Police say their investigation lead to Flora, who allegedly used a bank card in the purse multiple times in different places in the Albany area. He allegedly made $2,000 worth of unauthorized charges. He was identified with the help of the Colonie Police Department and was being investigated for more thefts in the area.

Flora was originally charged with the following:

Second-degree identity theft (two counts)

Fourth-degree grand larceny

Third-degree identity theft

Petit larceny

He is now facing these additional charges:

First-degree identity theft

Second-degree identity theft

Fourth-degree grand larceny

Fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property (four counts)

Second-degree scheme to defraud

Police say multiple ongoing investigations determined Flora had stolen other credit and bank cards from October through December of 2022. He allegedly used the stolen cards to make unauthorized purchases in the Clifton Park and Halfmoon area.

Flora was taken from the Albany County Correctional Facility and processed at Clifton Park State Police. He was arraigned at the Clifton Park Town Court and the Halfmoon Town Court, and returned to the Albany County Correctional Facility.