SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Schenectady man was convicted of multiple sex crimes by a Schenectady County Jury on Friday, January 13. William Lindley, 34, faces up to 57 years in prison and 25 years of parole.

The jury convicted Lindley of multiple sex crimes against a girl under the age of 12. The sexual assault occurred in Schenectady in June 2020, when the child’s mother was away at work. Police began their investigation into Lindley in August 2021, when the child came forward about the assault. A warrant for Lindley’s arrest was issued in December 2021, and he was located on February 1, 2022. He was taken into custody and stayed pending trial.

Charges:

First-degree criminal sexual act (two counts)

First-degree sexual abuse

Lindley will be sentenced in Schenectady County Court on March 13. Lindley will be required to register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life upon his release from prison.