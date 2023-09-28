SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Schenectady man involved in a domestic dispute in July 2022 was convicted in Schenectady County Court on Thursday. During the incident, Joel Fowler, 33, became physically violent towards the victim who is the mother of his children.

Three children were present in the home during the attack. The victim also had an Order of Protection in place issued by Albany City Court.

Fowler was convicted of:

Aggravated criminal contempt

Criminal contempt

Two counts of criminal mischief

Three counts of endangering the welfare of a child

Fowler was remanded pending sentencing proceedings. He faces a maximum sentence of two and a third years to seven years indeterminate for the aggravated criminal contempt conviction. He also faces a maximum sentence of 364 days of local incarceration for each misdemeanor conviction. Sentencing is scheduled for December 6.