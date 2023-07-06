SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Demar Reinfurt, 43, of Schenectady, was convicted of five charges for assaulting a woman inside his apartment on March 27, 2020. Reinfurt faces a maximum of 25 years in prison and will be sentenced on September 7.

Reinfurt was convicted of repeatedly hitting the victim in the head and hands with a hammer. The victim was locked inside his apartment and sustained a depressed skull fracture, broken bones in both hands and other injuries.

Reinfurt was convicted of the following charges:

Assault in the First Degree

Attempted Assault in the First Degree

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree

Unlawful Imprisonment in the First Degree

Unlawful Imprisonment in the Second Degree

During the trial, Reinfurt claimed the assault was justified because the victim allegedly swung a board at his bicep. The jury rejected the self-defense claim.