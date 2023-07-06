SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Demar Reinfurt, 43, of Schenectady, was convicted of five charges for assaulting a woman inside his apartment on March 27, 2020. Reinfurt faces a maximum of 25 years in prison and will be sentenced on September 7.
Reinfurt was convicted of repeatedly hitting the victim in the head and hands with a hammer. The victim was locked inside his apartment and sustained a depressed skull fracture, broken bones in both hands and other injuries.
Reinfurt was convicted of the following charges:
- Assault in the First Degree
- Attempted Assault in the First Degree
- Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree
- Unlawful Imprisonment in the First Degree
- Unlawful Imprisonment in the Second Degree
During the trial, Reinfurt claimed the assault was justified because the victim allegedly swung a board at his bicep. The jury rejected the self-defense claim.