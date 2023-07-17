ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Schenectady man has been arrested following a grand larceny investigation, according to state police. Edward Richardson, 40, is facing multiple charges.

On July 8 at 9:12 a.m., police received a complaint from a Princetown business reporting that several items had been stolen from the property overnight. An investigation determined that Richardson had allegedly entered the business without permission and stole multiple items worth over $2,000.

Police say Richardson later returned with another individual and reportedly stole additional items valued at over $5,000. Troopers located the vehicle that was used during the thefts on Stanton Street in Rotterdam and seized it.

The investigation yielded that the car had been reported stolen from Schenectady on July 7. Richardson was found a short distance away from the vehicle on Guilderland Avenue and was taken into custody.

During the arrest, Richardson was found to be in possession of a glass smoking device containing drug residue. He faces the following charges:

Charges

Third-degree grand larceny

Two counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property

Third-degree criminal trespass

Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Richardson was processed at SP Princetown. He was then taken to the Schenectady County Correctional Facility to await arraignment.