ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Schenectady man was arrested following a domestic dispute in Albany, according to police. Devonte Dent, 23, is facing multiple charges.

On January 14 at 9:45 p.m., police responded to the area of North Manning Boulevard and Third Street following reports of a man with a weapon being involved in an altercation. Upon arrival, officers encountered Dent, who was found to be in possession of a loaded .44 caliber revolver.

Dent was taken into custody and charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and false personation. Police say Dent was additionally charged in connection with a shooting that occurred on September 10, resulting in a 19-year-old man suffering a gunshot wound to the thigh.

In regard to the shooting, Dent was charged with second-degree attempted murder, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree criminal mischief. He was arraigned at the Albany City Criminal Court on Monday and remanded to the Albany County Jail.