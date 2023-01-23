SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An arrest has been made in connection with the November 2022 homicide of Matteo Henderson. David Ayala, 37, of Schenectady, was arrested and faces second-degree murder, among other charges.
On November 23, officers responded to Odell Street near Brandywine Avenue around 12:30 p.m. for a shots fired call. Once there, they found Henderson down in the street and later pronounced him dead.
Ayala also faces the following charges:
- Criminal possession of a weapon (2 counts)
- First-degree reckless endangerment
- First-degree criminal use of a firearm
- Tampering with physical evidence
Police have not released further information at this time.