SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An arrest has been made in connection with the November 2022 homicide of Matteo Henderson. David Ayala, 37, of Schenectady, was arrested and faces second-degree murder, among other charges.

On November 23, officers responded to Odell Street near Brandywine Avenue around 12:30 p.m. for a shots fired call. Once there, they found Henderson down in the street and later pronounced him dead.

Ayala also faces the following charges:

Criminal possession of a weapon (2 counts)

First-degree reckless endangerment

First-degree criminal use of a firearm

Tampering with physical evidence

Police have not released further information at this time.